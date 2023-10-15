Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in September

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,130,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 27,042,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.9 days.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
About Argonaut Gold
