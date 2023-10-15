American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

