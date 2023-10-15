American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.
About American Lithium Minerals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium Minerals
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Esports
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.