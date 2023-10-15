Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

META stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

