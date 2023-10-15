Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $162,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.44 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.97.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

