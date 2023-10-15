Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 492,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 120,484.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 433,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Bandwidth Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $10.55 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

