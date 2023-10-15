WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

