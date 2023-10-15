AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $314.69 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

