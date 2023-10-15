Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

