Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

