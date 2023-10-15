Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $984,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 984.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 246,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $2,017,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

