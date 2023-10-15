The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

NYSE:SCX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Insider Transactions at L.S. Starrett

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

In other news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,226.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $28,976.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $463,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,129 shares of company stock valued at $95,827. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on L.S. Starrett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

