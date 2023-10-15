United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Short Interest Update

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.