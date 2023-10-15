ASD Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and $1.55 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,859.29 or 1.00061441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002350 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04948392 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,576,027.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.