Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Special Situations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Special Situations during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Special Situations during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Special Situations by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Special Situations by 8,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Special Situations alerts:

Clean Energy Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Special Situations stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Clean Energy Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Clean Energy Special Situations Company Profile

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.