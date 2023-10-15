FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SKOR stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $48.77.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKOR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

