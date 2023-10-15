FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
SKOR stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $48.77.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
