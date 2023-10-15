Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 474,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

TOVX stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Theriva Biologics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Theriva Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

