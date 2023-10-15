WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Update

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WESCO International Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $133.70 on Friday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.