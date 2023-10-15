Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 163,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.