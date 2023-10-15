Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.09.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
