Energy Web Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $82.45 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00006380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $82.45 million and approximately $453,564.01 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 48,141,605 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

