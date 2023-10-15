Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,859.29 or 1.00061441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

