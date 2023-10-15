Worldcoin Price Hits $1.50 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00005605 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $201.81 million and $28.88 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,108 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 134,114,759.41539574 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.49964858 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $28,890,716.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

