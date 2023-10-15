Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

