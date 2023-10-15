Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Sold by Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lowered its holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,332 shares during the quarter. Adicet Bio makes up 0.4% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $12,163,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 963.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Adicet Bio by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ACET shares. Guggenheim cut Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

