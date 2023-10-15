Q3 Asset Management Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Linde comprises 0.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $377.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.97 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

