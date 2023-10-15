Bray Capital Advisors Buys 14,881 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

