Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

COST opened at $566.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

