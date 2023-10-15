Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

