Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.69, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

