Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $204.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

