Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Grows By 52.1%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $5.46 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

