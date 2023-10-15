Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

