Reviewing FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) and FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and FIBRA Terrafina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $293.87 million 7.20 $154.39 million $5.65 13.36 FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Terrafina.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 FIBRA Terrafina 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and FIBRA Terrafina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus price target of $120.80, indicating a potential upside of 60.04%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than FIBRA Terrafina.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and FIBRA Terrafina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 54.95% 8.30% 6.69% FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats FIBRA Terrafina on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate. Terrafina owns 282 real estate properties, including 278 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 40.0 million square feet and four land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio. Terrafina's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and an effective management and corporate governance structure.

