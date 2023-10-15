TrueUSD Market Cap Achieves $3.37 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $59.30 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,368,808,449 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

