Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.43 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $606,146.03 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,510,676,719 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,676,718 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

