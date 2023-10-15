Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.6 days.

Becle Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Becle in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Becle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

