Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Increases By 23.1%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

