Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

