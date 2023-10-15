Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alumina Price Performance

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $2.28 on Friday. Alumina has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

