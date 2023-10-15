MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

