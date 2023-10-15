Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,009 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $135.98 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,247 shares of company stock valued at $23,258,517. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

