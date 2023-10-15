Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,475 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

