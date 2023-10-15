eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

