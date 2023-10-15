Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

