Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 26,515 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 123.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.94 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

