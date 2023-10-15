AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. AECOM has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

