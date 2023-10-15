Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.95. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

