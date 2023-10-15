Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,775 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

