MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

MGF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

