Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 1st

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

