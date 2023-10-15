Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 119.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $549,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,990,133.3% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 59,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 59,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.